SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 514.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FATE. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,554,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,625 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,642,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,352,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $2,557,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,124,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,275 shares of company stock worth $5,063,008 over the last three months. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.00. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

