SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 534,687 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $948,279,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $194,805,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $107,812,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $106,426,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $134,735,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

LUMN opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.