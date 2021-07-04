SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 87.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

UL opened at $58.95 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $154.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.5159 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

