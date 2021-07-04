SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,892,000 after purchasing an additional 49,799 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 606,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 28.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 71,077 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Chemed by 6.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 999 shares in the company, valued at $484,554.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total value of $1,432,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,069,052.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE:CHE opened at $485.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $484.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $417.41 and a 52-week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.96 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.