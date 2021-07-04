SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 187.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.13% of Kforce worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $150,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 14,361 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $781,094.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,791 shares of company stock worth $6,066,829 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

KFRC opened at $63.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.72. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KFRC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kforce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

