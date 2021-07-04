SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 39,209 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of ITT by 81.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 71,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 32,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ITT by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 746,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,909,000 after buying an additional 55,005 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of ITT by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 34,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of ITT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $93.88 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.20 and a twelve month high of $101.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

