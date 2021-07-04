SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,987 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Medallia were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medallia by 11.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,446 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medallia by 6,046.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,609,000 after purchasing an additional 938,557 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Medallia by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after purchasing an additional 887,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter worth $22,592,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 4,988.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 558,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,572,000 after buying an additional 547,368 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medallia alerts:

Shares of MDLA opened at $33.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $2,255,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,557 shares in the company, valued at $6,962,918.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $65,733.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,140 shares of company stock worth $10,864,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.