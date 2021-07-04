SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,756 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,513,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,736,000 after purchasing an additional 126,869 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 689,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,866,000 after purchasing an additional 275,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SCI stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.51. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

