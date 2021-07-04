SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,559 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $554,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $117,852.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,472 shares of company stock worth $12,667,630. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $77.00 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.80 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.04.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

