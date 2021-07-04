SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 21,305 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 162.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,305 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.58. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In related news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $604,780.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $28,471,342.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,021,883 shares of company stock worth $43,868,911. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

