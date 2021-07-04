SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,541 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in AGCO by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in AGCO by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AGCO by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $132.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $52.36 and a 1-year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $153.96 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

