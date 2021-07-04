SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,509 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,509 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.48% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,072,000 after buying an additional 24,644 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 325,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 99,379 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 83,654 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 110.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 17,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $772,164.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,654 shares of company stock worth $877,269.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

