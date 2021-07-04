SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 18,320 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,320 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 43.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock opened at $140.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.34 and a 1 year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $932,537.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,313.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

