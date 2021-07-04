SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 33,712 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 33,712 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 247.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

In other news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

CC opened at $35.54 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

