SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 58,439 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 58,439 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.86.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $187.77 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $200.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

