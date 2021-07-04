SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 79,735 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,735 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,994 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $14,420,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 492.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 351,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 291,854 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PK stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.36.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

