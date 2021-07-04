Shadows Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shadows has traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar. Shadows has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $516,209.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00054736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.99 or 0.00796872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 37,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,762,500 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

