Shapiro Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $493.71. 1,036,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,991. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $494.72. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $314.48 and a one year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.