Shapiro Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,109,066 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,109,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,284,000. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics comprises about 1.4% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned 1.85% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,732,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,473,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,388,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,835,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OCDX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.43. The stock had a trading volume of 361,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

