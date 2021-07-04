Shapiro Capital Management LLC Buys 23,499 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,575,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 23,499 shares during the period. General Motors comprises about 2.7% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of General Motors worth $147,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of General Motors by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after buying an additional 15,046,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $597,509,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,030,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1,112.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $58.96. 9,699,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,389,171. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.78. General Motors has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,975 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,617 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

