Shapiro Capital Management LLC Has $130.20 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,593,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 237,653 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 2.4% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pfizer worth $130,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 72.7% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 740,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,831,000 after purchasing an additional 311,826 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,105,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.73. The company had a trading volume of 16,595,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,253,314. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $43.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $222.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

