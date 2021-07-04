Shapiro Capital Management LLC Makes New $141.89 Million Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,584,598 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $141,894,000. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for approximately 2.6% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Walgreens Boots Alliance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,294.4% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 466,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,608,000 after acquiring an additional 34,349 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.17. 15,868,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,432,544. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.28.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

