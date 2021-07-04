Shapiro Capital Management LLC Makes New $86.17 Million Investment in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 958,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,173,000. Ingredion accounts for approximately 1.6% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Ingredion at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter worth $434,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 11.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at $4,379,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INGR stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.44. The company had a trading volume of 610,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,353. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.96. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

