Shapiro Capital Management LLC Purchases 237,348 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,348 shares during the quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $48,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,669,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,478,763. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

