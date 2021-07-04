Shapiro Capital Management LLC Sells 31,973 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,791,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,973 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 2.9% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Micron Technology worth $158,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.33. 22,711,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,905,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,969.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,216. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

