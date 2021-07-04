Shard Reaches One Day Volume of $19,819.00 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 4th. Over the last week, Shard has traded up 80.7% against the US dollar. Shard has a total market cap of $7.57 million and approximately $19,819.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shard coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

