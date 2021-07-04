Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:SMED traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 161,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,100. Sharps Compliance has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 16,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $274,915.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $3,858,537.10. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 484,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,736,302. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 84,926 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.