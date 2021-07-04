ShipChain Market Cap Tops $566,078.99 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $566,078.99 and approximately $24.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00054362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00017886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.93 or 0.00791459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.