Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares to Split on Tuesday, July 20th

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, June 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $71.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.46. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.04.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

SCVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $76,073.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,519,000 after buying an additional 63,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 3.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

