Shopping (SPI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $919,070.00

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. Shopping has a market capitalization of $38.24 million and approximately $919,070.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for $40.63 or 0.00117777 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded 42.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00045416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00132867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00168668 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,463.42 or 0.99898760 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,231 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

