Short Interest in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Decreases By 20.7%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,600 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 491,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 226,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Allot Communications stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $695.22 million, a P/E ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.65.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

