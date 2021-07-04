Short Interest in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Expands By 25.1%

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 977,300 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 781,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $128,360.00. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total value of $2,591,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,225,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,836,000 after buying an additional 76,110 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 393,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after buying an additional 146,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

AFG opened at $123.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $141.25. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.95.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.