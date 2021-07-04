Short Interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Decreases By 20.6%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,100 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 293,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMS. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 244,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 63,294 shares during the period.

American Shared Hospital Services stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.81. 111,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,687. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.04.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

