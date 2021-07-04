Short Interest in AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) Decreases By 21.0%

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:HKIB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.02 and a quick ratio of 14.02. AMTD International has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $16.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85.

AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.15 million during the quarter.

AMTD International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in investment banking activities in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management, and Strategic Investment. It offers a range of investment banking services, including equity underwriting, debt underwriting, securities brokerage, institutional sales and distribution, and research, as well as advisory services on credit rating, financing, and mergers and acquisitions transactions.

