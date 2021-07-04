Short Interest in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Increases By 25.2%

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 733,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

AIRC opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.75. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $70,417.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,766.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock worth $525,916 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,824,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,574,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 507,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,638,000 after purchasing an additional 292,819 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.