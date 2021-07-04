Short Interest in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Rises By 20.7%

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.30. The stock had a trading volume of 939,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $154.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

