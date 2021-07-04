Short Interest in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Expands By 20.0%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,520,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 13,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 13.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ATOS stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $648.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.25. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 570.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,304,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 228,940.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 442.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 398,211 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 732,244.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 197,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

