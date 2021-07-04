Short Interest in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Expands By 20.0%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,520,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 13,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 13.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
ATOS stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $648.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.25. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $9.80.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.
Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.
