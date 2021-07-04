Short Interest in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Decreases By 20.6%

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AVAN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. 167,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,150. Avanti Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,311,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

