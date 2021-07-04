Short Interest in AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Drops By 19.0%

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AXIM Biotechnologies stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.75. AXIM Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44.

Get AXIM Biotechnologies alerts:

About AXIM Biotechnologies

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc, a preclinical stage research and development company focuses on changing diagnosis and treatment for oncology and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). The company is developing NeuCovix, a rapid diagnostic test measuring levels of functional neutralizing antibodies to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering the host cells; and ImmunoPass, a rapid serological diagnostic test that measures SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies within 10 minutes.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.