Short Interest in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Declines By 20.8%

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,200 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 376,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 304,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 27,315 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 39,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of BLX stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 90,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,002. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $21.96 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

