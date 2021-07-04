Short Interest in Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Increases By 22.0%

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,558,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Blue Line Protection Group stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Blue Line Protection Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.

Blue Line Protection Group shares are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, July 6th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 6th.

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides armed protection and transportation, banking, compliance, and training services for businesses engaged in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. It offers asset logistic services comprising armored transportation services; security services, including shipment protection, money escort, security monitoring, asset vaulting, and VIP and dignitary protection; financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency; and training services.

