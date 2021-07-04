Short Interest in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Increases By 22.9%

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 698,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of BEPC opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.39. Brookfield Renewable has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

