Short Interest in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Declines By 19.9%

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the May 31st total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.03. 1,475,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,124. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.22. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cigna will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,839 shares of company stock valued at $68,559,929. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $784,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $451,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.