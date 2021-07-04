Short Interest in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Grows By 20.3%

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 746,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other Clearway Energy news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 16,219 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $416,828.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 23,590 shares of company stock worth $603,587. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 12.3% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Clearway Energy stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 447,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,271. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.329 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.