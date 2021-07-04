Short Interest in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Increases By 26.2%

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the May 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

CMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

CMC opened at $30.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.38. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.