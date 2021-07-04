Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Increases By 21.4%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CICOY traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.80. 12,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.15. COSCO SHIPPING has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

COSCO SHIPPING shares are set to split on the morning of Thursday, August 12th. The 13-10 split was announced on Thursday, August 12th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 12th.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

