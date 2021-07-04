Short Interest in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Declines By 20.1%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,500 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the May 31st total of 919,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 473,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Despegar.com stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.43. 130,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.51. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $941.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.55.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $51.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,639,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,235,000 after acquiring an additional 384,221 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth about $20,329,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 45.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,000 after buying an additional 421,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after buying an additional 79,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after buying an additional 67,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.