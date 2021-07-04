Short Interest in DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Declines By 21.0%

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of DKSH stock remained flat at $$77.00 on Friday. DKSH has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $77.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.64.

About DKSH

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

