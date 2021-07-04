Short Interest in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Decreases By 19.6%

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Richard D. Wampler II sold 12,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,537.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Francis Joseph Haefner, Jr. sold 23,992 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $364,678.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,878. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the first quarter worth about $560,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

DGICA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 41,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $195.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

