Short Interest in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Drops By 21.4%

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,490,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 12,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESGC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,092,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,599,736. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.31. Eros STX Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

